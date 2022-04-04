It appears as though Cardi B. has officially retired from the social media streets.



Advertisement

The Invasion of Privacy rapper’s official Twitter and Instagram accounts can no longer be found, according to Page Six and this decision to delete may be due to the ever-present presence of online trolls. In this edition, the trolls came for Cardi after it became clear she wouldn’t be making an appearance at the 2022 Grammys even though she was nominated for Best Rap Performance for “Up.”

After folks online began bringing up her children, Cardi understandably had enough and shared that she’s absolutely done with social media apps like Twitter.

“I’m deleting my twitter but On God I hate this fuckin dumbass fan base,” she tweeted just before deleting her account. “You got the slow dumbasses dragging my kids all cause y’all though [sic] I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t the fuck?”

She later added, “When the f–k I hinted I was going ? just f–kin stupid I can’t I needs to protect myself.[sic]”

G/O Media may get a commission Save 42% The See-Everything Eufy Video Smart Lock All-In-One Home Security

The See-Everything Eufy Video Smart Lock is exactly what that sounds like. Combining a video doorbell with a smart lock achieves full control over who enters your home in one package. Back for $229 on Kickstarter

When one user asked, “do you kiss your @utistic child with that mouth,” in response to the announcement the “WAP” rapper said: “None of my kids are autistic…don’t project wat u got on my kids the f–k.”

Later that night, the “Money” artists took to Instagram live to address her comments saying: “Why would I show up for one nomination? If you bring up my son, I wish the worst on you. I hate you.”

Advertisement

She further clarified, “I never said there was nothing wrong with people who have [autism], but don’t put that on my fucking kid.”