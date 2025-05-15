Judge Joe Brown Drags Tyler Perry For Not Promoting 'Manhood' In His Projects

Tyler Perry fans may be excited at the news of a brand new Madea film coming soon, but there’s one person who could care less about the whole thing: Judge Joe Brown. And he’s not mincing words about the billionaire producer!

Speaking in a new in interview with “The Art of the Dialogue” recently, Brown was asked for his thoughts on Perry and all the work he’s produced over the years. That questioned prompted the stern judge to give his two cents and believe us when we say—he didn’t hold back! In fact, the former TV judge slammed Perry for pushing out works that don’t “push manhood” and likened his content to that of a crack dealer—noting that while his audience may have an appetite for it, it’s still ultimately bad to ingest.

“He strikes me as somebody who does not like manhood. First off, he doesn’t get paid what his white counterparts gets paid for doing essentially the same thing,” Brown explained. “He along with some other people purvey what I call ‘mind crack.’ The crack dealer—if he’s hard-working, enterprising—can make a lot of money. But it’s still crack, whether it’s ideas or drugs.”

Brown also went on to say that he was grateful for projects that swing the opposite way like Denzel Washington’s “The Equalizer” franchise and the late Lance Reddick’s character “Charon” from the “John Wick.” He also said that while Perry had every right to run his business as he sees fit, he questioned what examples of manhood people have to look to in Hollywood as he’s seen the decline happen in its representation for the last several decades.

“It’s his business, it’s America,” Brown said of Perry. “But I want somebody to start pushing manhood because I’ve seen 50 years of televised emasculation...Who are they giving us as heroes to emulate? Not many. Not many, at all.”