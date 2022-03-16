Though Jonathan Majors may have mastered the #YeehawAgenda in Netflix’s The Harder They Fall, and most certainly proved a hostile threat as He Who Remains on Disney+’s Loki, his next upcoming role might give him the spook of his life.

According to Deadline, the actor has been tapped to both star in and executive produce the film adaptation of acclaimed author Walter Mosely’s book, The Man In My Basement. Majors will take on the central role of “Charles Blakey, an African-American man living in Sag Harbor, who is stuck in a rut, out of luck and about to lose his ancestral home when a peculiar white businessman with a European accent offers to rent his basement for the summer. He’ll pay $50,000. This lucrative proposition leads Charles down a terrifying path that takes him to the heart of race, history and the root of all evil.”

Mosely will adapt the film alongside Nadia Latif, who’ll be making her directorial debut. Mosely recently adapted one his other best-selling novels, The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray, for a new series of the same name starring Samuel L. Jackson and Dominique Fishback currently streaming on AppleTV+.

In addition to Mosely, it would appear Majors is also having a major moment himself. Production has just wrapped on Marvel’s Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania—which will see him in the highly anticipated role of Kang the Conqueror (a variant of He Who Remains, btw). He’ll also star as nemesis to Michael B. Jordan in the latter’s directorial debut of Creed 3, slated to release in theaters this November.

The Da Five Bloods star will also be in starring and executive producing another upcoming film this summer, Magazine Dreams, which tells the story of an “amateur bodybuilder who struggles to find human connection in an exploration of celebrity and violence.”