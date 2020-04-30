Join Our Hive: OnlyFans Responds to Beyoncé's Bars in 'Savage (Remix)'

Photo : Larry Busacca ( Getty Image )

“Hips TikTok when I dance/On that Demon Time, she might start an OnlyFans,” raps Beyoncé in her highly-publicized feature on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (Remix).” In addition to her reference to the subscription-based photo and video service (which is often touted as the home of NSFW content from public figures), Bey shouted out her hometown of Houston and her mother Tina Knowles on the track.



Advertisement

Rolling Stone reported that OnlyFans is down with the clique and is hoping that Beyoncé and other celebrities will join their site. In a statement provided to the music publication, a representative for the service said, “Beyoncé, and any artist, are welcome to join OnlyFans at any time to foster a deeper connection with their fans.”

During this period of downtime, adult entertainment sites and apps are seeing an upswing in sign-ups and subscribers. Per a report from The New York Times, OnlyFans has received over 3.7 million new registrations from creators and fans since March 1 and a 75 percent increase in sign-ups. Elsewhere in the report, sites like CamSoda and ManyVids saw an increase in cam model sign-ups since the coronavirus pandemic intensified. Camming is the act of modeling for a webcam to please and stimulate viewers.

Rapper Casanova and singer/songwriter/producer The-Dream have reportedly started OnlyFans accounts during the lockdown. Per a report from Billboard, The-Dream’s OnlyFans account is being used to promote his forthcoming project Sextape 4 and is allowing his fans to incorporate choreography to some of his latest songs.