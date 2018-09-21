John Legend is not here for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The EGOT recipient is the face of a recent anti-Kavanaugh advertisement by the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. In a recent interview at the Palisades Village opening, in Palisades, Calif., Legend made his feelings on the Supreme Court nominee crystal clear: Kavanaugh is trash.

Kavanaugh’s policies have the potential to “roll back the clock,” according to Legend and what’s good with the judge’s honor?

“I’m also worried about his integrity, his personal integrity. Notwithstanding the accusation made against him, I just don’t think he has the kind of integrity to be on a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court,” said Legend.



