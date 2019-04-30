Photo: Vaughn Ridley (Getty Images)

Jimmy Butler wants to make one thing clear to everyone: His name is not James!



The Philadelphia 76ers guard had just finished single-handily destroying the Toronto Raptors, putting up 30 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists in a 94-89 playoff victory.

After the game, Butler’s coach Brett Brown was praising his star player and wanted to grow Jimmy Butler up a bit.

“This was James Butler,” Brown told the media.“That was the adult in the gym,” TMZ Sports reports. “He was just a tremendous sort of rock. He willed us to a lot of different situations.”

A few minutes later, Butler faced the media where a reporter asked him how he felt about his coach referring to him as “James.”

“My name isn’t James,” Butlershot back. “It literally is Jimmy!”



The media lost it laughing.

Brown may want to refer to all of Jimmy’s games, grown up or otherwise as “Jimmy being Jimmy.” He doesn’t have a more official sounding name—the man’s name is Jimmy.



If Jimmy scores 30 points, you may call him by his formal name “Jimmy Buckets.”

If Jimmy fights his teammates and calls them soft, like he did in Minnesota, it’s still Jimmy.

Now if Jimmy goes 0-15 and sulks going to the bench, then you may call him Kyle Lowry.