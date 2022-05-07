Jewell Caples, the songstress also known as The First Lady of Death Row Records has died at 53. The news was first broken by the label’s former head of security, Reggie White Jr., according to Vibe. In the mid nineties, Caples worked with rap legends such as 2Pac, Snoop Dogg, and Lady of Rage. She would go on to record her own top 100 hit, “Woman to Woman,” in 1995.

While the official cause of death has yet to be announced, Caples had been open with her fans via her Instagram page about her recent health struggles. She shared that on March 2, she was hospitalized after doctors found 8 pounds of fluid near her heart, legs, and lungs. She was admitted into the facility for treatment on March 16 and released a few short days later.

“I Almost Died,” Caples wrote . “Was supposed to be Airlifted to another facility. GOD reverse my symptoms extended me some GRACE! And gave me more time with my Family and Friends! Thank you JESUS for saving my life again! GOD IS REAL!”

Advertisement

In another post shared to her account on March 27, the singer captioned an image of herself smiling with, “I want to say Thank You 🙏🏽 to All the Saints that Prayed for my recovery…”

Many fans are taking to social media to express their grief over Caples’ passing. Rapper and producer Daz Dillinger shared a touching tribute on Instagram to his former Death Row labelmate.

“IM SAD THIS REALLY HURT BUT JEWELLZ PASSED THIS MORNING,” he captioned a carousel post with several of her images. “WOW DEATHROW FOR LIFE. WE GONE MISS HER.”

In addition to her time in the music industry, Caples also penned a memoir in 2015 titled, “My Blood My Sweat, My Tears.” One Goodreads reviewer called her story “heartbreaking.”

Advertisement

“She never really made it in the industry cause she got screwed over by shady record deal after record deal, especially from Suge Knight,” the reviewer wrote. “She also went through a tremendous amount of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse from men she was romantically involved with. Heartwrenching but a great story!.”

Caples had also recently released a new collection of music, “Love + Pain = Musik” in December of 2021. May she rest in peace.