It looks like Boward Woward Bow Wow, born Shad Moss, wants that old thing back—and by “old thing,” I mean his old label. I’ll explain.

You see, according to Complex, the “Fresh Azimiz” rapper revealed in a series of Q&A sessions with fans on Twitter that he wants to produce his final album on Death Row Records, the label he was initially affiliated with when he first came on the scene in the 90s.

“When you getting back in with Uncle Snoop?,” one user asked. The rapper responded, “Spoke to Snoop last week. Very soon. My plan is to put my final album on Death Row and close my music career out where it began. I’m tryna do the D Wade and come home and close it out.”

When asked of the possibility of him potentially collaborating with Jermaine Dupri on this final album, the producer that also helped usher him into stardom back in the day, Woward Moss explained:



JD busy just like im busy. He has projects to finish. I cant sit back and wait on no one. I dont NEED jd to do an album. I did it w my 3rd and STILL went platinum. So its proven ive had success w out him. BUT with him its even more dynamic because of what we can do.[sic]

The “Let Me Hold You” artist also went on to confirm that he was currently in the process of making his final album as well as embarking on a final tour, though he didn’t (and hasn’t) given a specific date as to when either one of those things will come to fruition. He did, however, let fans know just how he plans on staying in the industry outside of music, specifically naming “acting, hosting and producing TV,” as well continuing to develop his various brands, as the next phase of his career.

“It’s only going up from here, I’ll never stop entertaining y’all,” he wrote online.