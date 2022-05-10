I’m not sure what character Jesse Williams portrays in his new Broadway play Take Me Out. I’m not sure what the plot is or even who is co-stars are. All I know is that the man is packing heat. Trust me—if you want something to see, you should definitely cop tickets.

If you were on social media yesterday, you might have seen photos and videos floating around of Williams from the play in which he has a full frontal nude shower scene. All audience members were required to put their phones in a sealed container before the show, but a brave patron snuck in a phone to give us the gift of the play’s most important part—see what I did there?

This policy is posted on 2nd Stage Theater’s website:

“Out of respect and support for our actors and in order to create a phone-free space, Second Stage will be working with Yondr for all performances of Take Me Out. Upon arrival at the Hayes, all phones are placed in Yondr cases by our staff and will be unlocked at the end of the show. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times.”

Interestingly enough, this footage came out the day Williams received a Tony nomination for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play. After a little research, I see Take Me Out is a 2003 Tony-winning best play about professional gay baseball player Darren Lemming (Williams).

I also see it’s a comedy-drama directed by Scott Ellis that premiered last month. Apparently, the fictional character had to cope with coming out to his teammates as well as the press. It is also the Williams’ Broadway debut. I write all of this simply to say: whoever leaked the footage of Jesse Williams’ package: thank you.