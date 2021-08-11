Wow.

WOW.

You know that feeling when you want something so bad and then you don’t get it? You know, kind of like how when you were a kid and you wanted McDonald’s but your mom hit you with the: “You got McDonald’s money? It’s some spaghetti in there!” excuse instead? Yeah, that’s how I’m feeling right about now.

Why am I feeling this way, you ask? Well reader, it’s because the good folks over at Jeopardy! have finally announced the two new hosts of the show (yes, there are two) and neither one of them is named LeVar Burton.

The New York Times reports that on Wednesday, the show announced that executive producer Mike Richards and The Big Bang Theory actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik would be taking over the coveted positions. Richards, whose initial announcement as the frontrunner last week was met with mixed reactions, will be helming the podium for the primetime slot. Bialik will take over for “special prime time and spinoff episodes,” which include a new college championship tournament expected to air on ABC some time next year, making her the first ever woman host of Jeopardy! Truth be told, I am kind of happy Bialik got picked. I liked her week as the guest host.

But come on now: LeVar Burton WAS RIGHT THERE! He was RIGHT THERE, we all saw him! But I should’ve known our (read: the world’s) request would fall on deaf ears. Luckily for us, we may get the chance to see Burton on some sort of game show in the near future if Ava DuVernay has her way.

After news of Richards and Bialik’s casting began circulating, the When They See Us director tweeted: “Me trying to create a show right in this moment for @levarburton to host and make an international hit,” in tandem with a gif of a stressed, overthinking Dan Levy from Schitt’s Creek.

Same Ava, same. The rest of you better put on your thinking caps too, because we need this to happen sooner rather than later.

#LeVarHive, ASSEMBLE!