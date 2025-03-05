Social Media

Did Common Try to Protect Jennifer Hudson at The Kick's Game or Not? The Internet Has Answers

The two were enjoying a night out at a Knicks game on Tuesday when the incident occurred.

By
Shanelle Genai
Common and Jennifer Hudson are seen in attendance during Game Five of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 14, 2024 in New York City.
What started out as a simple date night for couple Common and Jennifer Hudson on Tuesday unfortunately turned into an ordeal they’ll no doubt be talking about for the next few days. And once you see the video, you’ll understand why.

Much like the other attendees, the two were out enjoying the game between the New York Knicks and the Golden State Warriors at Madison Square Garden. But unlike those who weren’t sitting courtside, Hudson found herself smack dab in the middle of the game in the middle of the second quarter when Knicks player Miles “Deuce” McBride attempted to go after a loose ball as it was headed out of bounds.

Thanks to the “Deuce’s speed and trajectory, it looked like both he and the ball were going to run straight into the popular daytime talk show host’s face—or at least that was the case until Common stepped in to deflect the basketball. However, as you’ll see in the video below, his efforts weren’t exactly 100 percent helpful as he subsequently ended up knocking Hudson’s glasses off her face as a result. Though Deuce was able to stop himself from completely running over Hudson, it’s clear she was visibly shaken though she appeared to take the incident in stride overall.

“Protect Jennifer Hudson! Protect Jennifer Hudson!” one announcer can be heard saying as the other laments on her seemingly messed up glasses.

As the clip began to circulate online, many users on X/Twitter had mixed reactions with some believing the “Go!” rapper did his job and protected his woman while felt he made the situation worse.

“Common let Deuce Mcbride almost kill Jennifer Hudson,” wrote on user.

“damn jennifer hudson just got smacked up by the basketball in this knicks game and they kept showing her. common was late as shit reacting too lol,” said another.

Others were quick to defend the rapper.

“First of all lol, Common protected Jennifer from that basketball. He pushed it out of the way, don’t do that lol. It was the ball player who landed on Jennifer that nobody saw coming lmao. Y’all said he did Just Wright and that Queen Latifah taught him well. Hate y’all,” one other user wrote.

Added another, “Common just saved Jennifer Hudson on live tv. Nigga stay winning.”