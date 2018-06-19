Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

For the Trump administration, the bottom appears to be nonexistent. On the same day that Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen gave an abhorrently insensitive defense of the Trump administration’s insistence on separating immigrant children from their loved ones at the U.S. border, U.S. Attorney General Jeff “King Keebler Klan” Sessions actually argued about how the Trump administration differs from Nazi Germany.

During an interview Monday night with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, KKK Sessions explained how the youth internment camps for migrant children differed from Nazi concentration camps; the comparisons have been made by Michael Hayden, former director of the CIA and the National Security Agency, and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), according to CNN.

“Well, it’s a real exaggeration, of course. In Nazi Germany, they were keeping the Jews from leaving the country,” Sessions said.



[Insert rim shot.] “Jeff Sessions, ladies and gentlemen. Make sure you try the veal!”

Seriously, what in the entire fuck? This is peak Trump administration, which is basically the 1971 Ford Pinto of administrations. The play here, had there been one, would have been for Sessions to refuse to compare the two, maybe even take shots at those who would, but his response shows how callous and heartless he is. To make light of both situations is extremely Trumpian.

Since taking office, Donald Trump and his merry band of stooges have dehumanized migrants seeking a better life in America. To hear Trump and the Keystone Cops explain it, those crossing the border are nothing more than animals carrying drugs and bringing mayhem. In doing so, Trump has allowed his base to believe that taking children from their families is a necessary evil to secure the borders, and when pressed on why this is happening, the Trump administration merely shifts the blame to Congress.

Sessions, who is solely responsible for enacting a “zero tolerance” border policy, defended his decision on Fox News.

“We’re doing the right thing,” Sessions told Fox News on Monday. “We’re taking care of these children. They are not being abused. Health and Human Services holds them in good condition.”



Yep, and we’ve seen the photos of them sleeping on mats covered in outer space blankets as proof. They are being watched by guards and kept in cages, according to reports, which are only good conditions if you believe that these children are animals.

According to CNN, from April 19 through May 31, the Department of Homeland Security has separated at least 2,000 children from their parents at the southern border. Under the guise of enforcing the law, Sessions went on to add that the hope is that the jailed children will serve as a warning for those planning to enter the country illegally.

“I see that the fact that no one was being prosecuted for this as a factor in a fivefold increase in four years in this kind of illegal immigration,” Sessions said. “So yes, hopefully people will get the message and come through the border at the port of entry and not break across the border unlawfully.”



Jeff Sessions, everyone.