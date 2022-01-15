It just got colder in the crib! Congratulations are in order for “The Real” co-host Jeannie Mai and rapper Jeezy, aka Jeezy The Snowman who welcomed their first bundle of joy together this past week. On Tuesday, the tv personality and stylist, Mai Jenkins, posted a pic to Instagram of a bassinet and blanket with a small sign that read “Baby Jenkins”.

“I asked God for a life of love and happiness. He sent me my family,” she captioned the post. “Baby Jenkins is here.”

Mai Jenkins, who was married once before, has been open about previously not wanting children. She admits that her adamancy ultimately resulted in the divorce of her first partnership.

“You know, I was like, I know exactly what I want, I know exactly what kind of woman I want to be, and I always said, ‘I’d never be a mom. And there’s so many reasons now that are coming to fruition as to why I would have said that then, but I do know that you never say never, and that love can really change you,” she shared on her YouTube channel, “Hello Hunnay” in October of last year.

While this is Mai Jenkins first child, Jeezy is already the proud father of three.

The two have had somewhat of a whirlwind romance. They began quietly dating in the fall of 2018, and we watched as they started to casually post pictures of each other while at social gatherings, and later as they began sharing more intimate spaces.

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony at their Atlanta home in March of 2021, People reported. In September, Mai Jenkins made her official pregnancy announcement on air during the premiere of the eighth season of “The Real.”

“It was so hard to keep this a secret,” she said during the live recording.

“Falling in love with Jeezy — meeting somebody who also didn’t feel safe in their life — we began to really create a place where our happiness spelled out what safe looked like around us,” she also shared in the episode.

While the two have refrained from announcing or making public posts confirming the baby’s gender, (nor should they feel it’s necessary to do so), we are happy that Baby Jenkins has made a safe and healthy entrance earthside. Congratulati ons to the two!