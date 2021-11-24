In a world of Grammy-nominated artists, there can only be one winner. Just ask the Recording Academy.

When it comes to record-breaking Grammy-nominated rappers, the same can also be said—and that record breaker is none other than Jay-Z. Per People, the 4:44 artist has now made history as the most nominated artist ever, with a whopping 83 nominations. With this feat, he beats out the previous record holders Quincy Jones, whom Jay-Z previously tied with an impressive 80 noms, and Paul McCartney, who holds 81.



The Everything Is Love rapper scored three nominations following Tuesday’s Grammys announcements, one for Album of the Year for his credits on Kanye West’s Donda and two for Best Rap Song for Kanye West’s “Jail” and DMX’ “Bath Salts.”



Jay-Z has been raking in the accolades this year. In October, he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, joining fellow classmates LL Cool J and Tina Turner. At one part during the ceremony, a host of his collaborators, friends, and family appeared in a sentimental video package that played before his speech. Folks like Kevin Hart, Rihanna, Chris Rock, Idris Elba, Trevor Noah, John Legend, P. Diddy aka Love, Pharrell, Usher, LeBron James, Regina King, Barack Obama, wife Beyoncé and more all took their turns reciting iconic Hov verses from over the years. In an adorably cute moment, daughter Blue Ivy also recited a made-for-kids version of his 1998 song “Ride or Die.”

“Thank you to everyone in that video package,” Jay-Z wrote in a tweet after the event. “I’m definitely gonna cry in the car.”

For a full list of Grammy nominees, feel free to visit grammys.com. Be sure to catch the 2022 Grammy Awards when it airs live on Monday, Jan. 31 only on CBS.