Jada Pinkett-Smith Finally Responds to Internet Rumors That She's Gay

Yes, Jada Pinkett-Smith has seen those internet and blog rumors over the years that she might be gay. And now, she’s bringing all that talk to an end in her new memoir, Worthy.

In an excerpt from the lengthy book, the Girls Trip and Gotham actress directly responded to it, stating once and for all that she’s not gay—though she did have a few sexual encounters with women in the past.

“There have always been rumors that I’m gay—that I like women,” she wrote before speculating that it may have been due to the fact that she used to “hang out” at gay/LGBTQIA+ clubs.

She continued:

“The truth is that during those early years of exploration in Hollywood, I had a few sexual experiences with women, only to realize that when it comes to sex, I love men. Still, I cherish the beauty of women inside and out. And I have never stopped being infatuated and in awe of women of all ages, sizes and colors. My belief is—women are the most amazing creatures on the planet, and I hold reverence for women through my friendships.”

Are you all happy now? Let me guess, the answer is still no, huh?

I guess it doesn’t matter at the end of the day because Jada knows the truth about herself. Which is more than most people can say. In fact, I’d dare to say that its precisely because Jada is so honest about her truth, her story, and her experiences—no matter how messy and unorthodox they may be—that people can’t stand her.

She’s an imperfect human being with an imperfect story, much like we all have, who never purported to be the perfect example of a wife, mother or human being. Yet and still, because she’s in the limelight, we as a society have ascribed certain expectations to her based off the little bits of info we’ve gotten from them over the years and assumptions we’ve made off of that. And now some folks are up in arms because her story isn’t lining up with the version they came up with in their heads.

It’s a tricky spot to be in once you decide or get launched into public figure/celebrity-dom. But it looks like Jada (and Will, for that matter) have finally found a way to navigate it in a way that brings them peace within themselves, peace with each other, and peace in their families. And for that, I can’t be mad.