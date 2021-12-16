Okay, Lord, we get it. The Jacksonville Jaguars are cursed.



How else can you explain the franchise’s penchant for always making the wrong decision, be it front office hires (Tom Coughlin anyone?), draft picks (Justin Blackmon anyone?), free-agent acquisitions (Julius Thomas anyone?), or arguably their most egregious blunder yet: Reeling in a college football demigod to detonate their defective organization from within?

Somehow, in a world in which the likes of Rod Marinelli, Hue Jackson, and Bobby Petrino exist, current former Jaguars coach Urban Meyer has established a new standard for ineptitude. So much so that a mere 13 games—13 games!!!!—into his NFL coaching tenure, the three-time college national champion has been relieved of duty, effective immediately, per ESPN.

“After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban’s tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone,” owner Shad Khan said in a statement on Thursday. “I informed Urban of the change this evening. As I stated in October, regaining our trust and respect was essential. Regrettably, it did not happen.”

Not everyone is fit to lead; it’s a tremendous burden that requires all of the gripes and oftentimes none of the glory. But when you insist on micromanagement, alienate invaluable personnel that are essential to your success, eliminate what’s proven to work in favor of unproven methods that clearly don’t, refuse to organize or communicate effectively, elude professionalism or accountability, and bring in people who are woefully unqualified solely because of their proximity to you (more on that later), there’s about a 98.4 percent chance that you’re gonna fail. And to that end, here are just a few things that made Meyer’s tenure with the Jaguars the most disastrous in NFL history:



Call it a hunch, but I think it’s safe to call Meyer’s tenure a catastrophic failure.