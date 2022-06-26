Despite the criticism, Jack Harlow is letting his presence be felt at the 2022 BET Awards.



On the red carpet of the award show, Harlow wore a t-shirt of his friend and collaborator, Lil Nas X, to protest his snub from the award show. This is significant considering the “MONTERO” rapper has an ongoing beef with the television network ever since he was not nominated for a single category for this year’s BET Awards.

In a tweet, Nas X showed his appreciation for the “WHATS POPPIN” rapper saying, “wow i really love this man.”

On Friday, June 24, Nas X dropped a diss track “Late to Da Party” to the award show with the cover art showing a BET award in the toilet with someone peeing on it.

BET responded to the 23-year-old rapper after a clip of the diss track was shared weeks ago, but Nas X didn’t let them off the hook.

During his debut performance at the BET Awards, Harlow first performed the track “Poison” and out came legendary rapper Lil Wayne to rap his verse.

The next song Harlow performed was his hit track “First Class,” and a surprise guest showed up for his performance, Brandy.

Two months ago, during an interview with “Ebro in the Morning,” the 24-year-old rapper had no idea that Brandy and Ray J were siblings, something that brought a lot of criticism to the rapper.

A couple of weeks later, Brandy released a “First Class” freestyle taking shots at Harlow. In one of the lines aimed at Harlow, the “Angel In Disguise” singer raps, “Cinderella scriptures/But that don’t mean Jack in the streets/Jack of all trades/Now I’m here Jackin’ for beats…”

So it’s now a cool full-circle moment that Harlow brought Brandy on stage to rap part of her freestyle, something that had all of social media talking.

