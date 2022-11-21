Movie and music fans should be excited about this one: J. Cole’s Dreamville Records is going to executive- produce the soundtrack for Creed III.

Over the weekend at ComplexCon 2022, the star of the Creed movies, Michael B. Jordan made the announcement during a panel discussion. Towards the end of the panel, Jordan said, “I’m probably gonna get in trouble. Dreamville is executive producing this album.”

While no further details were released, this is amazing news that will most definitely get Creed and hip-hop fans excited. But, with the announcement of this news comes expectations. Dreamville is one of the most recognizable hip-hop labels in the music industry right now, and is home to many talented artists including JID, Ari Lennox, EARTHGANG, Bas and many others.

Their 2019 compilation album, Revenge of the Dreamers III, was one of the best rap albums of the year and was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2020 Grammys. So to say the least, rap fans are looking forward to Dreamville and the crew dropping some heat for Creed III, and I expect them to come through.

It’s become more commonplace for hip-hop groups/labels to be in charge of an entire soundtrack for a blockbuster movie. In 2018, Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) executively produced the soundtrack for Black Panther and it was easily one of the best rap albums of the year.

Naturally, the way J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar are compared, so will TDE and Dreamville.

Griselda Records rapper Benny the Butcher hinted at having a couple of songs on the reported soundtrack and said he hopes some of the songs he recorded make the album.

If Benny’s on the project and it’s coming from J. Cole and Dreamville, hip-hop fans are in for a treat.

Creed III, on the other hand, is not set to release until March 3, 2023, and fans are excited for Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors to face off in the third movie in the Creed trilogy.