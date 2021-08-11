The family that slays together gets in Formation together...or something like that. So, it was to be expected that after slyly dropping the news that her next Ivy Park would for the first time include kids sizes, Beyoncé would include her own kids in the campaign trailer.

That’s right, nine-year-old Blue Ivy (bespectacled, rocking two braids and adorable as ever) and ever elusive four-year-old twins Sir and Rumi all make quick cameos in the 36-second spot that debuted on Wednesday morning, featuring an array of cute kiddos wearing Ivy Park’s rodeo-inspired sportswear. “The rodeo isn’t just for the grown ups,” an Instagram post announced, and as Beyoncé revealed in her cover story for Bazaar’s September issue, the Carter kids were part of the inspiration behind the expansion of the line into children’s wear.

“I’m excited that Ivy Park x Adidas will now feature kids’ clothing with this drop,” she told writer Kaitlin Greenidge, noting that the new athleisure collection was “inspired by the culture and swag of the Houston rodeo...adding our own spin, monogrammed denim, chaps, and cowhide.



“On our family vacations, we love to coordinate our outfits,” Bey continued. “My kids are usually on set with me for shoots, and we’d find ourselves putting them in extra-extra-smalls so we could match. So, it is a natural progression for Ivy Park to introduce a selection of key silhouettes in children’s sizing.”

As is typical of an Ivy Park drop—which has taken color-coding to Telfar-level proportions—there are plenty of coordinating moments in the new collection, both between Bey and her own brood and her cast of guest stars. Fellow Houston musician Tobe Nwigwe makes his second appearance in this season’s campaign, this time joined by his collaborators in The Originals, wife Fat (Martika Ivory Rogers), now pregnant with the couple’s third child, and sister LaNell “Nell” Grant, as well as the couple’s two toddlers.

While we’re not exactly sure we’re feeling chaps for fall 2021, we can definitely get into all this cowboy-themed cuteness. You can view the entire spot below—and try to lasso some items from Ivy Park Rodeo when the collection drops August 19 at 2 pm ET on Adidas.com.

