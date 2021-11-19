Black in the Day is an ongoing series about Black nostalgia that covers very specific topics. This week it’s all about the music videos and dances that kept you on your feet all throughout your childhood and probably still to this day.

There has always been something very special about the holiday season. As soon as the calendar strikes midnight on November 1st, there is an immediate change in the atmosphere. Companies start advertising their annual end of the year sales and retailers begin to hire seasonal workers in anticipation for the holiday shopping that is surely to come. However, there is one thing about the holidays that never gets old and that’s the food, specifically the food in a Black household.

For some people, the holiday season is always just a big anticipation for all the good food that they know they’re going to eat, along with that 2nd, 3rd, and maybe even 4th plate. If there’s one thing that can bring together a lot of people in one place who probably haven’t seen each other in over a year, it’s the food. Whether it be the traditional dishes like collard greens, ham, macaroni and cheese (don’t even think about putting raisins in there!), yams, cornbread, and turkey or dishes like pernil and rice and peas that are more specific to some Black cultures there’s one thing that holds true: don’t you dare mess it up!

Now besides the food, there are other holiday traditions that always complete the season. You’ve got your holiday music from legendary singers like Nat King Cole and Mariah Carey. For some families there’s always a sports game on TV in the background. While others spend time playing games like dominoes or spades, showing off new dance routines and just having an overall good time.

So check out the video above from our Black in the Day series of people giving us some of their best holiday traditions.