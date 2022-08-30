In a new cover story for The Cut, Meghan Markle shared upcoming guests for her podcast “Archetypes.” Earlier this month, the Duchess of Sussex sat down with Serena Williams in an episode called “The Misconceptions of Ambition” in which the two expressed double standards for success that were rooted in gender.



“I define myself as I’m Serena. I’m powerful, and I have a voice, and I’m not afraid to use it,” Williams remarked. “And I really define myself as someone that’s super understanding. And even how I try to be as a mom, I try to be extremely understanding, extremely thoughtful and extremely compassionate. I try, I really try to do those things.”

The cover story for The Cut yesterday revealed more high-profile guests to come including Mariah Carey, Constance Wu, Issa Rae, Ziwe, Margaret Cho and Lisa Ling. Archetypes was number one on Spotify in its first 24 hours last week, beating out The Joe Rogan Experience.

In that same interview, Markle also revealed why she didn’t share pictures of her children with British press. “There’s literally a structure by which if you want to release photos of your child, as a member of the family, you first have to give them to the Royal Rota,” Markle explained.

Though she was expected to be a part of a Instagram account used by the royals including husband Prince Harry, Prince William and his wife Kate, the pair refused.

“Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child?” Markle asked. “You tell me how that makes sense and then I’ll play that game.”

The pair, who left the royal family in early 2020, now reside in the coastal city of Montecito in California.