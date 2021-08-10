For those unfamiliar with HBO’s Hard Knocks, the 3rd greatest reality show in the history of television—VH1’s Flavor of Love and MTV’s The Challenge are dueling for the crown—the popular docuseries provides a behind-the-scenes look at some of our favorite NFL franchises, courtesy of the coaches, players, and front office personnel who make each of these teams the objects of our obsession.



Advertisement

Last season, we got a front-row seat to the eventual divorce between Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay and that putrid Jared Goff person, and this season we’ll be treated to what’s become an annual tradition for plantation owner Jerry Jones and his Dallas Cowboys: inevitable implosions.

From a press release courtesy of HBO:

HBO Sports and NFL Films are partnering with “America’s Team,” the Dallas Cowboys, for an unfiltered all-access look at what it takes to make it in the National Football League in HARD KNOCKS: THE DALLAS COWBOYS. The five-episode season chronicles training camp with the five-time Super Bowl champion NFC East franchise and debuts tonight, TUESDAY, AUGUST 10 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET). Additional hour-long episodes of the first sports-based reality series—and one of the fastest-turnaround programs on television—debut subsequent Tuesdays at the same time, leading up to the September 7 season finale.

In the first episode, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy—whose coaching staff left much to be desired last season—welcomes “an intriguing mix of established veterans and highly regarded rookie hopefuls.” This includes franchise quarterback Dak Prescott, who suffered a gruesome right ankle compound fracture and dislocation in Week 5 that ended his season. Will Dak bounce back and resume playing at a high level? Will Jerry Jones’ incessant meddling doom yet another promising season? Is Ezekiel Elliott washed up or was his 2020 campaign just a misstep in an otherwise stellar career?

Check out the trailer for the new season of Hard Knocks below.