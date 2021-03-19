It’s Time to Make It Rain on a Budget in This Week’s Good-Ass Games at Good-Ass Prices

Image : Activision

A number of people have received their stimulus checks this week, and if you’re one of those folks it stands to reason that you pulled up to this post while doing the Birdman hands. It’s how I pulled up to write this post, so I get it. As always this list is built so you can keep as much of your coins as possible. There’s something for everyone this week so let’s get into it!



Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, $38.99 (PlayStation)

This game is on this list simply in the hope that I’ll stop getting ads for it on YouTube. I get it! Crash Bandicoot 4 is now available on PlayStation! Leave me alone Quavo!



Ahem. Sorry about that.



Aside from the incessant advertisement, this is a solid installment in the long dormant franchise. It’s developed by Toys for Bob, the same folks who made the well-received remake of the original Crash Bandicoot trilogy. The Crash games were my Mario’s growing up, and I’m honestly impressed with baby me’s gaming skills because those games were hard and Crash Bandicoot 4 is no exception. If you’re tired of blasting on folks and want some challenging platforming, Crash Bandicoot 4 is where it’s at.

Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition, $9.99 (Nintendo Switch)

We really did not appreciate the Rayman games as much as we should have. Rayman Legends was one of those games that kind of fell to the wayside by virtue of coming out on the PS3 and Xbox 360 in Fall 2013, when the PS4 and Xbox One were initially released. It’s a shame, because it’s an incredibly delightful platformer with a charming art style and inventive level design. This is one of the best of the best, and it’s a shame it underperformed at release as I would’ve loved to see more entries in this franchise.

Not only is the game genuinely great, it comes with an incredible amount of content, making this a steal at only 10 bucks. The Switch is a console with incredible platformers, and Rayman: Legends easily stands as one of the best you can get.

Fight Night Champion, Free with Xbox Game Pass

I really miss boxing games, y’all. The Knockout Kings and Fight Night games used to be yearly staples and now there’s nothing. Fight Night Champion was unfortunately the final installment in the long running boxing franchise, and boy did the series go out with a bang. The game features a cinematic and genuinely compelling story mode, where you play as a former professional boxer who’s working on a comeback after being framed for a crime he didn’t commit by some crooked cops.



The boxing mechanics still feel great after a decade and the M-rating really drives home the power and brutality of the sweet science. If you’re tired of UFC games and are looking to get your combat sports fix, trust me, Fight Night Champion is where it’s at.



So that will do it for this week’s list. PlayStation users should be sure to look out for the 10 free games Sony is offering over the next month. For my Switch fam, the 35 years of Mario celebration will be ending this month so if you wanted to cop Super Mario 3D All-Stars, or Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros., be sure to do so before the end of the month.



As always stay safe, wear a mask, wash your hands, get vaccinated if you can, and play more video games.

