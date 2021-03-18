Horizon: Zero Dawn Among the 10 Free Games PlayStation Is Offering as Part of Play at Home Initiative

Image : PlayStation Studios

What it do, blerds? There is nothing more I love than saving you good folks some money. Well, that’s a lie; my love for DC Comics is deep, and goddammit, it’s real. Saving us both some coin is a close second, though, and Sony came through this week by announcing 10 free games as part of its Play at Home initiative.



According to the PlayStation Blog, the free games will go live next Thursday and include a series of indie bangers. The Play at Home initiative started last year and provides free games for PlayStation players in an effort to encourage people to stay home through the pandemic. Ratchet and Clank (2016) is currently available for free on PlayStation as part of the initiative. The best part is that you don’t even have to subscribe to PlayStation Plus to get the games for free.

Some of the games included in the offer are Enter the Gungeon, Subnautica, Rez Infinite, The Witness, and Thumper. PSVR owners will also be able to download Astro Boy Rescue Mission and Moss, both of which are incredibly delightful. All of the games will be available to download for free until the end of March.



Of that list, I implore all of you to check out Rez Infinite, especially if you have a PSVR. It’s a rhythm-based rail shooter that’s filled with great music and incredible visuals. Back in the before times it was the game I would use to show off the PSVR to my friends and just about every single time they were floored. It’s from the same folks who made Tetris: Effect, so if you dug that, you’re going to love this.



The free games don’t stop there either, because on April 19 Horizon: Zero Dawn will be the next free game on the list. If you haven’t checked this one out, I’m telling you you’re missing out. It’s an incredible third-person, open-world, action game that takes place in a post-post-apocalyptic world.



Yes, I did mean both of those posts.



The game takes place long after the modern world fell and has seen plant life grow over the monuments of the past. Additionally, while wildlife roams the land, most of the creatures you encounter are mechanized versions of real-world animals. You control Aloy, a hunter who goes on a quest to understand the truth of how her world came to be. I was late to this game, but even three years after its release in 2017 I still found it to be incredibly fun.



Considering that a sequel is on the way later this year, I definitely recommend checking out Horizon: Zero Dawn for free.99.



I know that stimmy check is probably looking real nice right now, but why spend more of it than you have to? Props to Sony for offering some free bangers so you can spend that money elsewhere. Like me, who copped all 22 issues of the X-Men: X of Swords crossover yesterday.

I promise I’m smart with my money, y’all.