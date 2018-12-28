It’s that time where people reminisce about the good, the bad and the ugly of their year. Fortunately, I had an amazing year—much of which had to do with becoming a video producer at The Root. (Ask any of my family or friends, I haven’t stopped doing the Milly Rock since.)



And despite being an overall good year, it has been long AF. Believe it or not the following are just a few things that happened in 2018:

Trump referring to Haiti and African nations as “shithole countries”

The BBQ Becky saga



Experiencing the magic of Black Hogwarts

The H&M and Starbucks boycotts that lasted about two days

Put your memory to the test by checking out the video above to see if you remember what else happened in the seemingly endless year that was 2018.

Here’s to an even better—and shorter feeling—2019.