In her hit song “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B said she’s a “certified freak, seven days a week.” Unlike some of these (WHITE WHITE WHITE) celebs as of late, it’s pretty safe to say being a freak isn’t the only part of her daily routine throughout the week—she’s also a clean freak, so to speak. BARS.

To bring you up to speed, Black Twitter has been gagging at the flurry of celebrities who just can’t shut the fuck up about their aversion to bathing or showering on a regular basis. So far, the most famous people have been Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Jake Gyllenhaal. Not to mention the non-famous people who also expressed their desire to cosplay as Pig-Pen from the Peanuts comic strip in solidarity with the famously foul. Just...yuck.



Of course, “Uh….so do you bathe regularly?” is a popular question circulating the press junkets and conferences right now. So far, Chris Evans, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Momoa have notably chimed in to confirm that they do not want to be a part of this nasty narrative.



On Tuesday, Cardi joined the trendy conversation—spoiler alert: she’s on the clean side.



“Wassup with people saying they don’t shower ? 🤨 It’s giving itchy,” the rapper tweeted on Tuesday.

There are just some things I’ll never understand and this celebrity trend of proudly announcing horrible hygiene habits is absolutely one of them these days.



Let’s remind the class of Very Smart Brothas Senior Editor Panama Jackson’s first and most important question:

1. Why even share this shit? Their admission and then subsequent need to make it sound like an OK (or at least not an odd thing) is why, if you have some kind of weird quirk that is going to make you look bonkers and you’re famous, you should keep that shit to yourself. Nobody came out of that conversation better than they entered it except social media.

I’m talkin’ WAP, WAP, WAP, that’s some wet ass putrid energy right there. Unsubscribe.

