Photo Album of Zendaya's New Fashion Successor. Guess Who She Is!

Stylist to the stars Law Roach loves to play with us, teasing us with announcements of retirement only to come back on the scene and serve us a jaw-dropping look. Although Roach, who made a name for himself making actress Zendaya look like a million bucks, has been stepping away from the spotlight lately, he showed up at the Fashion Trust Awards in Los Angeles on April 8 with a new lady on his arm, 30-year-old actress-singer Ryan Destiny.

Advertisement

“Tonight is my big debut back into styling,” Roach told E! News. “Ryan’s my date and my new muse.

Fashion lovers couldn’t be more excited about this partnership. With a love of fashion and a willingness to take risks, Destiny, known for roles in “Grown-ish” and “The Fire Inside” is the perfect canvas for Roach to work his style magic on.

“It’s eclectic, since I go with what my mood is and what I feel most confident in that day. Style is definitely a language, and that’s how I look at the things I choose to wear. I want it to describe my mood without saying a word,” she told InStyle in 2024.

While we wait to see what comes out of this style situation that seems to have been made in Heaven, we’re looking back at some of Ryan Destiny’s best looks over the years.