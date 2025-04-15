The Booty Gap: Cinch Your Jeans With This Quick & Easy Hack
Photo Album of Zendaya's New Fashion Successor. Guess Who She Is!

Fashion

After a head-turning appearance at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards, we can't wait to see what the stylist to the stars does for this young star.

By
Angela Johnson
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 04: Law Roach attends the 38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on December 04, 2024 in New York City.
Photo: Dia Dipasupil (Getty Images)

Stylist to the stars Law Roach loves to play with us, teasing us with announcements of retirement only to come back on the scene and serve us a jaw-dropping look. Although Roach, who made a name for himself making actress Zendaya look like a million bucks, has been stepping away from the spotlight lately, he showed up at the Fashion Trust Awards in Los Angeles on April 8 with a new lady on his arm, 30-year-old actress-singer Ryan Destiny.

“Tonight is my big debut back into styling,” Roach told E! News. “Ryan’s my date and my new muse.

Fashion lovers couldn’t be more excited about this partnership. With a love of fashion and a willingness to take risks, Destiny, known for roles in “Grown-ish” and “The Fire Inside” is the perfect canvas for Roach to work his style magic on.

“It’s eclectic, since I go with what my mood is and what I feel most confident in that day. Style is definitely a language, and that’s how I look at the things I choose to wear. I want it to describe my mood without saying a word,” she told InStyle in 2024.

While we wait to see what comes out of this style situation that seems to have been made in Heaven, we’re looking back at some of Ryan Destiny’s best looks over the years.

2 / 15

Fashion Trust U.S. Awards

Image for article titled Photo Album of Zendaya&#39;s New Fashion Successor. Guess Who She Is!
Photo: Monica Schipper (Getty Images)

Ryan Destiny and Law Roach prove they are the style duo we didn’t know we needed. Destiny stepped out in a Schiaparelli shirt dress with gold buttons and coordinating gold pumps for this year’s Fashion Trust US Awards in Los Angeles.

3 / 15

Paris Fashion Week

Image for article titled Photo Album of Zendaya&#39;s New Fashion Successor. Guess Who She Is!
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain (Getty Images)

Destiny shows off her playful side, pairing a blue bubble skirt and jacket with brown knee-high boots at the Louis Vuitton Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show at Paris Fashion Week.

4 / 15

Denim on Denim

Image for article titled Photo Album of Zendaya&#39;s New Fashion Successor. Guess Who She Is!
Screenshot: Instagram

Destiny delivers in a denim vest and maxi skirt with a sexy slit.

5 / 15

Denim on Denim (Again)

Image for article titled Photo Album of Zendaya&#39;s New Fashion Successor. Guess Who She Is!
Photo: Francois Durand (Getty Images)

Once again, Destiny proves double denim can be sexy wearing a moto jacket and cargo jeans to the Isabel Marant Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

6 / 15

Independent Spirit Awards

“The Fire Inside” star went glam for the 40th Film Independent Spirit Awards wearing custom Off-White and IB Kamara. “Thank you for creating this beautiful piece that I love so much,” she wrote on Instagram.

7 / 15

A Glam Goddess

Image for article titled Photo Album of Zendaya&#39;s New Fashion Successor. Guess Who She Is!
Photo: Bennett Raglin (Getty Images)

The actress is all smiles in a silky one-shoulder goddess-inspired gown at the 2019 BET Awards.

8 / 15

A Night for Young Hollywood

Image for article titled Photo Album of Zendaya&#39;s New Fashion Successor. Guess Who She Is!
Photo: Dehlin Spach (Getty Images)

One to watch in young Hollywood, Destiny shows off her style at Vanity Fair and Instagram’s A Night for Young Hollywood party in Los Angeles in February 2025.

9 / 15

International Beauty

Image for article titled Photo Album of Zendaya&#39;s New Fashion Successor. Guess Who She Is!
Photo: Gareth Cattermole (Getty Images)

Destiny gave us legs for days wearing an Alaia bodysuit at the Getty Images Portrait Studio during the Toronto International Film Festival at InterContinental Toronto Centre.

10 / 15

Serving Shoulder

We love everything about this look. Ryan Destiny serves shoulder at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Women’s Luncheon.

11 / 15

Governors Awards Gown

Stylist Scot Louie helped Destiny knock it out of the park at the 2024 Governors Awards. The star stunned in a form-fitting gown from Tony Ward Couture’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

12 / 15

NAACP Image Awards

Ryan Destiny stepped out at the 2024 NAACP Image Awards Los Angeles, California. Styled by Scot Louie, the star wore a beautifully draped Solace London gown.

13 / 15

Boxy Blazer

Who knew a boxy blazer could be so sexy? Destiny wears Coperni and YSL pumps in Paris in 2024.

14 / 15

Serious Suiting

Image for article titled Photo Album of Zendaya&#39;s New Fashion Successor. Guess Who She Is!
Photo: Leon Bennett (Getty Images)

Destiny puts a feminine touch on menswear, wearing a pantsuit to the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles.

15 / 15