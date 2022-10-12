A group of Shaw University students were stopped and searched on their bus ride to an economic conference in Georgia, says a report from ABC 11 News. The incident left students feeling as if they were profiled. University President Dr. Paulette Dillard likened the event to the racial targeting of the Civil Rights Era.



“In a word, I am ‘outraged.’ This behavior of targeting Black students is unacceptable and will not be ignored nor tolerated. Had the students been White, I doubt this detention and search would have occurred,” she said in a statement.

According to the president’s statement, 18 students and two advisers were traveling from Raleigh, NC to Atlanta for the Center for Financial Advancement Conference. They were stopped while driving through Spartanburg, South Carolina for a “minor traffic violation.” However, that “minor” traffic issue resulted in a group of officers boarding the bus to search the students with drug sniffing K-9’s.

Dillard said nothing illegal was found by the cops. However, officials responded to the racial profiling accusation claiming these stops were routine.

More from The News & Observer:

Scottie Kay Blackwell, a spokesperson for Spartanburg County, said nearly 1,000 stops were made last week as part of the department’s annual “Operation Rolling Thunder,” a blitz of traffic stops along the interstate aimed at seizing illicit drugs. Spartanburg County worked with nearly a dozen other law enforcement agencies to carry out these stops. “The Governor shares the deep concern of Shaw University leaders about the treatment and safety of their students and has asked North Carolina Public Safety officials to discuss this matter with South Carolina law enforcement officials and express that concern,” Press Secretary Sam Chan said.

Local reports say this “operation” was a week-long procedure resulting in the confiscation of 41 pounds of marijuana and 5.87 pounds of cocaine. The number of stops were especially high regarding traffic violations like speeding and improper lane changing. Yet the question remains, why was this group of Black students targeted for a drug search? What about them seemed suspicious?

We know the answer - and most likely, so did the students who spoke to ABC 11 about what happened.

“Why would you think they’re about to do something they’re not supposed to? Why do you just think it was drugs or something?” said student Tionna Mayo.

“I feel like that could be a little traumatizing. Just know everything that’s happened to Black people with police officers,” Nikaya Matier said.

“It’s 2022. I don’t understand why students are being harassed in this form or fashion,” Brendan Truynor said.

Some things that happen today really feel as if we’ve taken a time warp back to segregation. Yet, people still act like we’re crazy for calling Jim crow racism alive and well.