Police shared that on Monday, racist threats of violence were sent to students at two separate Syracuse city high schools. It occurred the same day that another high school in the area decided to go remote due to similar reasons.



According to Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police, Henninger High Schools and Corcoran High School students received threats that targeted them for shootings and contained “racist language.”

The threats claimed that the shooting would happen at 12:30 p.m. Monday but fortunately it didn’t, Malinowski explained. The information was passed on to local authorities by both students and parents.

Malinowski also shared that additional police were at the schools Monday. On Sunday night, East Syracuse Minoa High School decided to go remote after a student received a text message that said “violence would take place at school on Monday.”

According to Superintendent Donna DeSiato, the student received the threat which included “racist sentiments” and posted it on social media. A spokesperson for the Manlius Police Department, Sgt. Kenneth Hatter, stated that a threatening text message was sent just hours after ESM’s Homecoming Dance.

