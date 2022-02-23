Two of the Manhattan prosecutors leading a criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s family business have abruptly quit, leaving doubt about the viability of charges against the former president.



The New York Times reported on Wednesday that Carey Dunne and Mark Pomerantz, both assistant district attorneys in Manhattan, left their jobs this week. The investigation they led will continue, but their reported reasons for leaving are eye-raising: their boss, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg is allegedly openly doubtful about the case, a development that disrupted their momentum.

From the New York Times Mr. Pomerantz confirmed in a brief interview that he had resigned, but declined to elaborate. Mr. Dunne declined to comment. Without Mr. Bragg’s commitment to move forward, the prosecutors late last month postponed a plan to question at least one witness before the grand jury, one of the people said. They have not questioned any witnesses in front of the grand jury for more than a month, essentially pausing their investigation into whether Mr. Trump inflated the value of his assets to obtain favorable loan terms from banks.

The derailing of a potential criminal case against Trump and his associates in Manhattan could also affect a separate but parallel civil investigation being led by New York Attorney General Letitia James. James is one of two Black women prosecutors–the other being Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis— currently investigating Trump. Willis’ is convening a special grand jury to hear evidence as she looks into possible criminal liability for Trump over his attempts to influence the result of Georgia’s presidential vote in 2020.



But James’ investigation is civil, meaning she could sue Trump or his company for wrongdoing, but would have to refer any criminal charges to the Manhattan district attorney. That’s now seemingly more complicated with the lead criminal prosecutors off the case and the their boss suddenly shook about the whole thing.