R apper turned mayor? T hat sounds like a new one.

Miami rapper Rick Ross floated out the idea of running for mayor in Fayetteville, Ga., where he currently resides after he ran into trouble trying to host an annual event.

Earlier this week , the Maybach Music MC took to Instagram to share that his car show will continue despite the Fayetteville city council denying his permit to hold the event. But, instead of just announcing the show, Rick Ross shared that he has plans to enter the political field.

During the video, he said, “I love Fayetteville so much. Next year I’m running for mayor. That’s right. The boss Rick Ross running for mayor of Fayetteville. I wanna know how many votes did it actually take to vote in the mayor of Fayetteville.”

He continued, “I need to know that ‘cause we gon’ become that. We gon’ make that happen, and we gonna have a good time. We gon’ give some people opportunities, we gon’ give some people raises and, of course, we gon’ have to clean some people out.”

I’m not the expert on who should and shouldn’t put their hat in political arenas, but I know that rappers have not had much success there recently. Maybe since it’s just a small city in Georgia and not the entire country, he may have a chance, if he’s serious. However, just because people will buy your album does not necessarily mean they will vote for you. I know I wouldn’t.

According to WSB-TV, Ross’ permit for his annual car show was denied because neighbors complained to the Fayette County Board of Commissioners in April, saying that the event caused traffic in the area, as more than 6,000 people attended the event last year. As someone from a city infamous for its traffic, I completely understand their frustrations.

The show this year is set to take place on June 3 and even rapper Lil Wayne is scheduled to perform.