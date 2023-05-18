I’m not the expert on who should and shouldn’t put their hat in political arenas, but I know that rappers have not had much success there recently. Maybe since it’s just a small city in Georgia and not the entire country, he may have a chance, if he’s serious. However, just because people will buy your album does not necessarily mean they will vote for you. I know I wouldn’t.

According to WSB-TV, Ross’ permit for his annual car show was denied because neighbors complained to the Fayette County Board of Commissioners in April, saying that the event caused traffic in the area, as more than 6,000 people attended the event last year. As someone from a city infamous for its traffic, I completely understand their frustrations.

The show this year is set to take place on June 3 and even rapper Lil Wayne is scheduled to perform.