Damar Hamlin, Magic Johnson Among Reactions to Bronny James’ Cardiac Arrest

The sports world was rocked on Tuesday when it was revealed that Bronny James, the 18-year-old son of basketball star LeBron James, collapsed and suffered cardiac arrest during a practice at USC on Monday. In a statement, a James family spokesperson said, “Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

Bronny’s age, and the fact that we just saw him on stage with his family at the 2023 ESPYS, makes this news particularly shocking. Coming on the heels of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s very public cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2 Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, this incident is once again leading to conversations about the toll sports takes on young athletes.

After the family’s statement was released, there was an immediate outpouring of love and prayers for Bronny, LeBron, Savannah and their whole family on social media.

Hamlin pledged his support for the James family on Twitter, writing, “Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well. here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process.”

Los Angeles Lakers legend and new Washington Commanders co-owner Magic Johnson sent prayers from his family, writing, “Cookie and I are praying for LeBron and Savannah’s son Bronny after hearing he suffered a cardiac arrest. We are praying and hoping he makes a full and speedy recovery.”

Former Lakers star Metta World Peace had words of encouragement for Bronny, posting, “Prayers for Bronny. What a great kid. Come back stronger young fella. Get better and feel better.”

ESPN college basketball commentator Dick Vitale offered an update on the young star, posting, “Good news that ⁦@itsBronnyJames⁩ son of Savannah & ⁦@KingJames⁩ after major scare from cardiac arrest yesterday is improving & out of ICU.”

ESPN football analyst and former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III encouraged others to pray for Bronny, posting, “When you get a chance send a prayer up for Bronny James. He collapsed on the basketball court yesterday, went into cardiac arrest and was taken to the ICU. He is now out of the ICU and in stable condition, but his continued recovery and health is what we all pray for.”

Tennis legend Billie Jean King offered her love and support for the family, writing, “Sending our support and prayers to Bronny James and the entire James family following Bronny’s cardiac arrest. You are all in our thoughts.”

LeBron’s former team the Miami Heat posted well wishes, writing, “Get well soon, Bronny! Our prayers and best wishes go out to the James family.”

Bronny and the James family also received prayers from the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell, the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, the Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young and the Indiana Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton.

When your name is LeBron James Jr., the basketball world tracks your every move from the first time you bounce a ball. Throughout his basketball journey, Bronny has never known a moment’s peace. It’s time for everyone to back off and let him and his family recover in private.