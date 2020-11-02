Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Long after it leaves the news cycle, 'I’m speaking' should be more than a meme-able moment. For Black women, it is a rallying cry.

- Maiysha Kai -

Is Bunker Bitch Barricading Himself in the White House?

crocketts
Stephen A. Crockett Jr.
24
2
The White House is seen through several layers of recently erected security fencing and barricades from the north side of Lafayette Square in Washington, DC, on June 5 2020, amid ongoing demonstrations over the death of George Floyd in police custody.
Photo: MANDEL NGAN (Getty Images)

Looks like the president is building that wall after all.

On Monday, federal authorities are putting a non-scalable fence around the entire perimeter of the White House as they prepare for possible protests after the results of the presidential election.

Advertisement

It all sounds like bullshit to me considering the results will reflect that President Trump has lost his bid for reelection and President Kamala Harris...I mean Joe Biden, is set to take office. Why would anyone protest that? Sounds like the president is making a bigger bunker so that he doesn’t have to go downstairs to his safe space to hide. Or the president is barricading himself in the White House because he already knows that he’s not going to leave.

According to CNN, “The fence, the same type that was put up during protests this summer, will encompass the Ellipse and Lafayette Square. It will go down 15th Street to Constitution Avenue and then over to 17th Street. The fence will then run up to H Street and across by Lafayette, and then come down 15th Street, the source said.”

Advertisement

Federal authorities believe that there could be protests if there is no clear winner by Wednesday.

As it stands several parts of the White House have already been blocked off for a number of reasons ranging from “construction on the White House gate, to protests and looting that occurred in downtown Washington in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May,” CNN reports.

And Lafayette Park, the large swath of unsmokeable greenery across the street from the White House has been fenced in since the police attacked peaceful protesters for the president’s bible photo-op in July.

Sounds like the police are really worried about protests following the election since Washington, D.C., Metro Police Chief Peter Newsham warned the District’s City Council last month that there could be some form of civil unrest in the days after the election. Many businesses near the White House have already boarded up their windows in anticipation of protests.

Advertisement

Do all of the people know something we don’t? I mean the only way that we’d protest would be...no...I can’t even say it.

Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Senior Editor @ The Root, boxes outside my weight class, when they go low, you go lower.

DISCUSSION

Tristain7
BIMming It

If you plan on trying to steal an election, it seems wise to put yourself in the most secure facility possible, shore up defenses, and keep your finger on the button.

I’ll be surprised if this election ends before Trump threatens to nuke a democratic state.