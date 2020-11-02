Is Bunker Bitch Barricading Himself in the White House?

The White House is seen through several layers of recently erected security fencing and barricades from the north side of Lafayette Square in Washington, DC, on June 5 2020, amid ongoing demonstrations over the death of George Floyd in police custody. Photo : MANDEL NGAN ( Getty Images )

Looks like the president is building that wall after all.



On Monday, federal authorities are putting a non-scalable fence around the entire perimeter of the White House as they prepare for possible protests after the results of the presidential election.



It all sounds like bullshit to me considering the results will reflect that President Trump has lost his bid for reelection and President Kamala Harris... I mean Joe Biden, is set to take office. Why would anyone protest that? Sounds like the president is making a bigger bunker so that he doesn’t have to go downstairs to his safe space to hide. Or the president is barricading himself in the White House because he already knows that he’s not going to leave.



According to CNN, “The fence, the same type that was put up during protests this summer, will encompass the Ellipse and Lafayette Square. It will go down 15th Street to Constitution Avenue and then over to 17th Street. The fence will then run up to H Street and across by Lafayette, and then come down 15th Street, the source said.”



Federal authorities believe that there could be protests if there is no clear winner by Wednesday.



As it stands several parts of the White House have already been blocked off for a number of reasons ranging from “construction on the White House gate, to protests and looting that occurred in downtown Washington in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May,” CNN reports.



And Lafayette Park, the large swath of unsmokeable greenery across the street from the White House has been fenced in since the police attacked peaceful protesters for the president’s bible photo-op in July.



Sounds like the police are really worried about protests following the election since Washington, D.C., Metro Police Chief Peter Newsham warned the District’s City Council last month that there could be some form of civil unrest in the days after the election. Many businesses near the White House have already boarded up their windows in anticipation of protests.



Do all of the people know something we don’t? I mean the only way that we’d protest would be...no...I can’t even say it.