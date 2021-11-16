Rich Paul’s reputation as a tough-as-nails sports agent didn’t fool at least one person—his significant other, Adele.



Yes, that Adele. As part of the media blitz for her first album in six years, the British singer is telling almost anyone who’ll listen just how easygoing and connected she feels with Paul, who, if you don’t know, is LeBron James’ agent and one of the most powerful men behind-the-scenes in sports.

From the Los Angeles Times:

The 33-year-old described the “easiness” of their relationship and noted that it’s the first time she’s “loved myself and been open to loving and being loved by someone else.”

“It’s just timing,” she added. “But it’d be interesting to see what my reaction is like in general to anything that hurts me now that I feel so secure in myself, and I’m talking outside of romance as well.”

She and Paul, who Forbes has deemed “one of the sports world’s most polarizing figures” and listed him among the world’s top 10 most powerful list in 2020, raised eyebrows when they stepped out together in July. That’s when they were photographed attending Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks. They showed up with one of Paul’s clients and longtime friend, Lakers star LeBron James, and have taken in a few more games ever since.