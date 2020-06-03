Iowa Rep. Steve KKKing of Racism Loses Republican Primary

Steve King forced this pumpkin to turn white before agreeing to hold it. Photo : Joshua Lott ( Getty Images )

Steve King, the longtime member of the “I don’t understand how saying that whites are God’s favorite people is racist,” just had a house fall on him, but luckily, his shoes are just fine. The wicked witch of racism and a nine-term Republican congressman lost his primary to Republican state Sen. Randy Feenstra.



According to USA Today, King for years has represented “Iowa’s fourth congressional district, which is largely Republican.” King’s unique brand of hate— in which he conflates made-up bullshit with nonfactual scientific poppycock to prove that whites are the superior race— didn’t seem to bother Iowans until this year, but hey, a house on a racist witch is still a house on a racist witch.



This was the year— did I mention that King was a nine-term congressman??— in which Republicans finally got fed up with his white nationalist hate speech and rendered him useless (well, more useless than he already was), stripping him of his committee duties after he defended the terms “white supremacist” and “white nationalists” in an interview with the New York Times.



The funny thing is all four challengers against King aligned themselves with King’s conservative values but just added that they weren’t as overtly racist. A s such, they could still participate in committees— and boom, Iowa has themselves a new king.

The Root has written extensively about King’s past, some of which can be read below:

Even after all of the reports, talks of race, and some crazy claims about whites procreating to make sure that they continue to outnumber minorities or some shit, white people still loved King; just not as openly as they used to because it’s bad for the white-people brand. King even tried to say that his comments, all of them, were taken out of context. So yeah, he lost to some guy, Randy Feenstra, who Trump couldn’t wait to congratulate despite being a huge Steve King fan.



So yeah, the king is dead or moved from a national spotlight and forced to take his act to a streaming platform where he can be as racist as he wants and Doja Cat will still support him.