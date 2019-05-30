Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

Republican Rep. Steve King of Iowa is such a white nationalist that even when he’s trying to argue that he’s not as racist and divisive as he’s made himself out to be, he just can’t stop stepping in all the mayonnaise.



During a town hall meeting Tuesday, an angry constituent challenged King’s previous statements as “dehumanizing.” After a lengthy argument, King told the audience that he does not “deal in race,” CNN reports.

Except he totally deals in race. In fact, King has made his entire political career one long record scratch of racist remarks.

King’s so embattled in racist comments that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, announced in January that King couldn’t serve on congressional committee assignments following more racist comments.

And even after being pulled from all of his congressional committee assignments, which basically means that King should never be heard from again, King got in more trouble for posting a racist meme on Facebook.

In a video of the town hall posted to King’s Facebook page on Tuesday, the longtime Iowa Republican can be seen getting into a heated back-and-forth with someone at the event.



“If we presume that every culture is equal and has an equal amount to contribute to our civilization, then we’re devaluing the contributions of the people that laid the foundation for America, and that’s our Founding Fathers,” King said, CNN reports.

“They understood this. They understood all of the things that I’ve just described, and they shaped it into our Declaration. They shaped it into our Constitution that laid the foundation for the greatest nation the world has ever seen, and we need to hang on to those principles and restore them and refurbish the pillars of American exceptionalism.”

King believes that race isn’t just a term to describe people of different racial backgrounds but he believes that the races are in an actual race and white people are winning!

From CNN:

King said at the town hall that “new ideas” could be welcomed from other cultures after debate “as to whether they are a plus and enhance and contribute to the civilization that we are.” “That’s the way I look at this,” he said. “It is not about race. It’s never been about race. It is about culture.” Long a controversial figure, King faced a major backlash earlier this year after he appeared to lament to The New York Times that the terms “white supremacist” and “white nationalist” were considered offensive. King said his comments had been taken out of context, and that he rejects white supremacist ideology and labels on individuals. Shortly thereafter, McCarthy removed King from serving on committees in the current Congress.

And, because King is nothing if not indignant, he’s not only said that he ain’t apologizing for his previous remarks but has pledged to seek reelection. I’m calling it now that King will be reelected for two reasons: 1. He’s been in office since 2003 and 2. Iowa is racist AF (see reason 1).

Oh and if this isn’t bad enough, shortly after Easter, King noted that after being knocked off his white nationalist pale horse, he now understood what Jesus Christ “went through for us.”

He added, “and, by us I mean Anglo-Saxon Christians...you know, white people.”

OK, fine he didn’t say the last part but you know that’s what he meant.