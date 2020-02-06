Insufferable Trump Holds Up Newspaper With ‘Acquitted’ Headline and Blasts Dems During National Prayer Breakfast

Photo : Evan Vucci ( Getty Images )

We all knew that the impeachment acquittal of President Donald Trump was going to make him even more impossible to tolerate, and in his first public appearance since convincing Republicans that they better stay the course, Trump didn’t disappoint.



On Thursday at, of all places, the National Prayer Breakfast, Trump walked onto the stage like a professional wrestler, holding up “copies of USA Today and The Washington Post with headlines reading ‘ ACQUITTED’ and ‘ Trump Acquitted’ splashed across the front pages,” NBC News reports.

Because Trump knows he doesn’t have a shot in hell in making it to heaven, he took the opportunity to bash Democrats who dared to test the king.

“As everybody knows, my family, our great country, and your president have been put through a terrible ordeal by some very dishonest and corrupt people,” Trump said with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi just a few steps away, according to NBC News.

“They have done everything possible to destroy us and by so doing, very badly hurt our nation. They know what they are doing is wrong, but they put themselves far ahead of our great country.”

“Weeks ago, and again yesterday, courageous Republican politicians and leaders had the wisdom, fortitude and strength to do what everyone knows was right,” he continued.

Because Trump was on a roll and no one can stop him, he continued.

“I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong. Nor do I like people who say, ‘I pray for you,’ when they know that that’s not so,” Trump said taking a shot at both Pelosi and Sen. Mitt Romney, ( R-Utah) , who voted to convict Trump on abuse of power.

“So many people have been hurt and we can’t let that go on,” he continued. “And I’ll be discussing that a little bit later at the White House.”

Of course he will.

NBC News notes that “Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, (D-Calif.), spoke after Trump arrived, offering prayers to the gathering. They did not mention Trump’s gesture, which was greeted with some applause. The event is typically a reprieve from charged political rhetoric.”

They also noted that Trump didn’t raise his hand when Harvard professor Arthur Brooks asked those gathered to raise their hand if they’ve ever loved someone who they didn’t agree with politically.*

*Trump did raise his hand when asked whether he’d do anything for more power.**

**Fine, no one asked him this but tell me he wouldn’t have raised his hand.