Inside Ciara's Daughter's Unforgettable "Wicked" Birthday Party

The singer pulled out all the stops (including a special surprise) to make sure Sienna's 8th birthday was one to remember.

Angela Johnson
COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 29: Ciara speaks at a VIP Reception before a When We All Vote rally headlined by Michelle Obama Gateway Center Arena on October 29, 2024 in College Park, Georgia.
Every parent wants to make their kids’ birthday party a special event. Whether it’s dropping a small fortune to rent out the hottest trampoline park or blowing up balloons until we’re blue in the face, we do what we can to make sure they’re happy. But singer Ciara and her husband, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson just went the extra mile to give their daughter Sienna an 8th birthday to remember, throwing a “Wicked”-themed party that could have only been created somewhere deep inside a super fan’s imagination.

First, Ciara and Russell transformed the party space into a “Wicked” wonderland, complete with a pink bounce house, an Emerald City and Glinda’s Glamour Garden. Everyone got into costume, including Sienna who went full young Elphaba rocking the green makeup and round eyeglasses. But the highlight of the entire day had to be a special call from actress Cynthia Erivo (aka ‘Elphaba’) who sang “Defying Gravity” for the birthday girl.

“Sienna, you are beyond amazing and the sweetest daughter anyone could ask for! You have the biggest heart and it [fills] our heart with joy to see how much your family and friends love you! The love, confidence, and excellence you radiate makes everyone feel like they’re Defying Gravity! Happy Birthday SiSi!” Ciara tagged an Instagram post that featured highlights from the special day.

Ciara’s post has received over 120,000 likes from fans who loved all of the adorable pink and green details and Sienna’s surprise personal concert.

“Well of course you have to get Cynthia Erivo to sing to your baby and hold that note a little longer lol. So cute!!!” wrote one commenter.

Others were legitimately overwhelmed with emotion watching the family share such a special day.

“Awww y’all why am I crying 🥴😭😭👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 “ wrote someone else.

We’re not crying, you’re crying.