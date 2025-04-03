Gabourey Sidibe Explains Why Her Twin Babies Won't Get a First Birthday Party

We’ve all seen celebrities go all out for their kids’ birthday parties. After all, if you’ve got the means, why wouldn’t you host your own Build-A-Bear workshop like Cardi B did for daughter Kulture’s first birthday or fly them on a private jet to a secret location in the Wyoming wilderness for a glamping trip like Kim Kardashian did for North West’s ninth birthday. But one celebrity says she’s not with all of that and is opting to keep things simple for her kids – at least for their first birthday.

In a recent appearance on “Sherri,” actress Gabourey Sidibe told host Sherry Shepherd about how she plans to celebrate her twins’ upcoming first birthday in June. Sidibe says she won’t be hiring ponies or renting bounce houses for her kids Cooper and Maya whom she shares with her husband Brandon Frankel.

Sidibe said she’s not a big fan of parties and almost had to be tricked into having a baby shower. But just because she’s not down with blowing up tons of balloons doesn’t mean she won’t find a way to make the day special for her kids.

“To not throw a party is different than to not celebrate,” Sidibe told Shepherd. “They are so great and I love them so much. We are 100 percent going to celebrate.”

Sidibe added that the kids won’t remember a party, so she’d rather give her twins an experience like going to the zoo or the aquarium instead.

“We’ll let them see something new, so they can feel in their body that their birth is something to celebrate,” she said.

The “Empire” actress said celebrities like the Kardashians have set a high bar, making it hard for people with “regular money” to do anything out of the ordinary for their kids.

“I’m not spending $100,000 on some circus themed thing that the babies can only experience through pictures. That’s crazy,” she said.

Commenters were quick to defend Sidibe’s decision, adding that kids that age are too young to appreciate the time and money their parents shell out for their first birthday.

“Gabby is totally right. Those babies don’t even know it’s their Bday. Love her,” wrote someone in the comments.

Others agreed, chiming in that they won’t be pulling out all of the stops for a one-year-old.

“She is so right.......I plan on giving my baby his 1st birthday party when he turns 3,” wrote someone else.