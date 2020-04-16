IG Honey Steve Mnuchin Believes $1,200 Stimulus Check Should Last Americans 10 Weeks

Steven Mnuchin and his wife Louise Linton are greeted upon arrival on the platform of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2017. Photo : Mandel Ngan ( Getty Images )

Secretary of Treasury Steve Mnuchin’s wife Buffy, (OK, I don’t know her name but Buffy seems fitting for this post. Fine, her name is Louise Linton,) once flossed so hard on Instagram, she literally hashtagged all of her wildly expensive wears after a day trip with her man.



“Great #daytrip to #Kentucky! #nicest #people #beautiful #countryside #rolanmouret pants #tomford sunnies, #hermesscarf #valentinorockstudheels #valentino #usa,”



#She #literally #hashtagged #her #whole #post.



Louise “Buffy” Linton would later apologize but that didn’t stop Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington from looking into how the couple travels. In 2018, the Washington watchdog group found that Mnuchin had spent some $1 million of taxpayers’ money traveling like a boss. In fact, his wife’s overly hashtagged photo showed her coming off a military jet to Fort Knox, Ky., when they could’ve easily flown commercial.



So it’s with this that I note that Steve “Mnuchin on Trump’s taint” is out of his out-of-touch mind when he noted that the coronavirus stimulus package, which included $1,200 payouts to single Americans struggling during this economic downturn, should last about 10 weeks.

To be fair, Mnuchin didn’t make a distinction between small business loans and payouts to the public, both a part of this package, as to which should last this proposed 10 weeks, but Mnuchin has been grossly out of touch for some time.



Here’s how the Intercept explains Mnuchin in an article aptly titled, “Steve Mnuchin is a Dunce”:

This is a man who tried to block the University of California, Los Angeles from releasing video of an embarrassing public event where he was heckled by students over shepherding through tax cuts for the rich. Of course, this had the opposite effect, ensuring that the otherwise low-profile incident remained in the news cycle for weeks. After several news organizations filed public records requests, the university posted the video nearly three weeks later, saying that it had received Mnuchin’s consent. The massive, unforced error seems to have been caused only by the treasury secretary’s vanity.

While Mnuchin didn’t exactly say that people should be living off of $1,200 for 10 weeks, which works out to $120 a week or $17 a day, but who are we kidding; this dude is an asshole, so it’s not improbable.



As stimulus checks are finally starting to make their way to the people, so are reports that Mnuchin was fully aware that there was no language in the bill that prevented debt collections or banks that were owed fees from taking people’s checks.



From Salon:



President Donald Trump’s Treasury Department has given U.S. banks a green light to seize a portion or all of the one-time $1,200 coronavirus relief payments meant to help Americans cope with financial hardship and instead use the money to pay off individuals’ outstanding debts—a move consumer advocates decried as cruel and unacceptable. “The Treasury Department effectively blessed this activity on a webinar with banking officials last Friday,” The American Prospect’s David Dayen reported Tuesday. In an audio recording from the webinar obtained exclusively by the Prospect, Ronda Kent, chief disbursing officer at the Treasury Department’s Bureau of the Fiscal Service, told bankers that “there’s nothing in the law that precludes” financial institutions from seizing a person’s payment and using it to pay off the individual’s debts. “After a third of U.S. renters couldn’t make rent this month, the Treasury Department is pointing out opportunities for banks and debt collectors to steal Americans’ relief checks out from under them,” Jeremy Funk, spokesperson for consumer advocacy group Allied Progress, said in a statement responding to Kent’s comments.

Steve Mnuchin has always been an asshole because only an asshole would work to get $1,200 sent out to the American public during arguably one of the worst times in their lives and not make sure that the money would be protected from bank fees.

It’s like using your position in the White House to access private flights all so your wife can hop off them and hashtag all her high-priced clothes so the little people can see how hard y’all are balling.