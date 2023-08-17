If You Thought Doja Cat Was Feeling Some Type of Way Over Losing Nearly Half a Million Fans on Instagram—Think Again

If you’ve been living under a rock, Doja Cat has been making headlines recently for both her dating choices and her alleged mistreatment of her fans—and now she’s finally addressing it.

After upsetting loyal listeners by refusing to tell them she loves them and denouncing the name her fan base (a.k.a. the Kittenz), she went into an online back and forth with a couple of them who made their displeasure known, per Complex. In response to that, the “Say So” rapper has since lost nearly half a million followers—but she apparently doesn’t feel a type of way about it.

In a since-deleted Instagram story post, Doja expressed relief at all those fans leaving her platform so that she can now “reconnect with people who really matter.”

“Seeing all these people unfollow me makes me feel like I’ve defeated a large beast that’s been holding me down for so long,” she wrote. “And it feels like I can reconnect with the people who really matter and love me for who I am and not for who I was. I feel free.”

OK, girl! Well, as the one saying goes: “if you like it, I love it.” Maya Angelou once said “when someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.” If Doja says she wants to now only be around people who know her well (even though she quite literally told one fan that she didn’t know them and vice-versa), then we should let her do just that. It’s clear she’s charting a different path musically, so if this is what she feels she needs to do to thrive—we should let her do just that, Instagram follower count be damned.