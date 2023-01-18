If You Like The $13 Aldi Dress, You'll Love These Under $30 Finds

The next time you’re picking up eggs at Aldi, you might want to check out the clothing aisle. A $13 sparkly cocktail dress on sale at ALDI had folks going crazy this holiday season. The dress caught the attention of Good Morning America, after shoppers raved about how it flatters all body types.

“It was just a fun piece of clothing,” said Jamie Miles of PassionatePennyPincher.com . “It was wearable by all body types,” she said. “They are not being exclusive and putting out something that only one body type can wear.”

I started to judge, but then I remembered that I buy both dresses and eggs at Target all the time and quickly shut my mouth. But the viral grocery dress got me thinking that there have to plenty of other great dresses out there that are less than $15. And if I upped the price to $30, I might find even more. And I was right. Whether you’re looking for something that shows off your curves or leaves a little more to the imagination, you can find a great dress on a budget. These are a few of my favorites.

H&M Long-Sleeved Bodycon Dress ($14.99)

This long-sleeved dress from H&M is giving us En Vogue vibes and we are here for it. Made of a polyester/spandex blend, it’s comfortable enough to throw on with a pair of combat boots and wear all day. But the rhinestone detail makes it fancy enough for a night out.

Doublju Women’s Round Neckline Sleeveless Bodycon Midi Dress ($7.98)

We can’t believe this sleeveless bodycon dress is from Walmart of all places. It’s comes in sizes S - 3X and 14 different color choices. You’re definitely going to want to grab more than one.

PRETTYGARDEN Wrap V-Neck Sweater Dress ($9.99)

Don’t sleep on Amazon as a great place to get fashion that won’t break the bank. This bodycon sweater dress from PRETTYGARDEN shows off all of your curves. It’s made of polyester and comes in a choice of 5 colors. But buyers may want to size down. Some reviewers have warned that the dress runs large.

Shein Two Tone Cut Out One Shoulder Asymmetrical Hem Dress ($12)

It doesn’t get any sexier than this two-toned dress from Shein. It hugs in all of the right places and the bold colors will make sure you won’t be missed.

Scoop Women’s Halter Trapeze Dress ($24)

This flirty trapeze dress from Scoop looks great with flats or heels. We love the frilly hem that hits just above the knee.

H&M - Gathered Bodycon Dress ($24.99)

This long-sleeved, calf-length dress from H&M makes it easy to look great. Although it has a simple silhouette, the black and white pattern and the gathered waist give it some serious style.

Scoop Women’s Tie Waist Midi Dress ($22)

We love the flirty feminine detail of this ruffle-sleeved midi dress available at Walmart. Styled with heels or boots, this dress could end up being your go-to when you want to go glam.

Amazon Essentials Women’s Classic Cap Sleeve Wrap Dress ($27.90)



This cap-sleeved wrap dress from Amazon is a customer favorite. Available in sizes XS - 6XL, reviewers call it “flattering” and “comfortable,” although some have complained that the button hole that secures the dress is a little too large.

H&M - Balloon-sleeved Crêped Dress ($24.99)

This Balloon-sleeved dress from H&M is flattering on just about every figure.



Zara - Printed Midi Dress ($29.99)

This midi dress from Zara is usually $119. But right now, you can grab it for $29.99. We love the colorful print that’s giving us serious Mediterranean beach vibes.



Zara - Voluminous Flower Dress ($19.99)

This strapless mini dress from Zara will have you red carpet ready for any night out. With all of that beautiful flower detail at the neckline, who needs a necklace? The fact that it’s on sale for $20 right now makes it even cuter.

