While the world may be pining for Idris Elba to don the dapper suit of a famous fictional spy who shall not be named (you know the one), it seems his sights are set on the world of comic book superheroes and villains — more specifically, a “really big” forthcoming project for DC Comics.

Speaking with Variety during press for his new film Beast, he teased the exact project he’d like to tackle, which would see him return to his assassin character Bloodsport from the 2021 film Suicide Squad 2.

“I would definitely like to tell the Superman story. There’s no doubt,” Elba said. “Bloodsport versus Superman. It needs to happen.”

Advertisement

For context, in the aforementioned film, Elba’s character is serving time at Bell Reeve penitentiary after being convicted of shooting Superman with a Kryptonite bullet. In an effort to shorten his sentence and help out his daughter, he joins Task Force X (a. k. a. Suicide Squad) under the command of Amanda Waller, played by Viola Davis.

Though the Luther star failed to go into further detail about what this new project could entail, audiences don’t have to wait until an official announcement is made in order to see more of him on their screens.

G/O Media may get a commission Exfoliate and Hydrate The Handmade Soap Company Summer skincare

Their Art Deco sugar scrub sloughs off dead skin, and solid body butters, like the grapefruit and May Chang bar with shea butter, smooth everything out. Buy at The Handmade Soap Company Use the promo code AFFIL20 Advertisement

Elba can be seen next in the upcoming Will Packer-produced film Beast, which is expected to hit theaters on Aug. 19. Prior to that, earlier this year, he made an appearance in the hit Thor: Love and Thunder and starred in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 as the voice of Knuckles. Last year, he starred opposite Jonathan Majors and Regina King in the Jeymes Samuel-directed, Netflix Western The Harder They Fall.