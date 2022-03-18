Fresh off the success of instant classic The Harder They Fall, director Jeymes Samuel is sticking with Netflix for his next project. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he has signed on to helm the streamer’s adaptation of Boom! Comics’ Irredeemable and Incorruptible.



Advertisement

Written by Oscar-nominee Kemp Powers, (One Night in Miami, Soul), the adaptation combines Irredeemable and its spinoff Incorruptible into one story. Irredeemable focuses on The Plutonian, a Superman-like powerful superhero who turns into the world’s most deadly supervillain, massacring millions in the process. His former allies work to stop him, often making things worse, leading to more destruction. The spinoff Incorruptible follows villain Max Damage as he rethinks his choices in the wake of The Plutonian’s rampage and becomes a hero.

These are both very dark, adult stories that are perfect for Netflix. However, they’re also big series with a lot of plotlines and characters to keep track of. More than you really want in one movie. With the two books being combined into one story, it will be interesting to see where the inevitable cuts occur.

Evil Superman stories aren’t new, DC has been telling them for years. Now, Prime Video has a hit in The Boys, so where will Irredeemable and Incorruptible fit into the genre? What new ideas or characters will this adaptation bring to make it a fresh entry?

The success of The Harder They Fall has made Samuel Hollywood’s new up and coming “it” director. The film was a hit for Netflix and has been recognized by the African American Film Critics Association, Black Reel Awards, NAACP Image Awards and National Board of Review. Samuel recently won the BAFTA for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer.

We know Samuel can handle a star-studded movie full of unique characters, so the real question is who do we want to see in the lead roles? I’m thinking John Boyega as The Plutonian and Idris Elba as Max Damage.