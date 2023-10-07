Idris Elba Reveals He's in Therapy to Break an “Unhealthy Habit”

When it comes to effortlessly moving through Hollywood and flipping that acquired fame to grow a brand across multiple entertainment platforms, Idris Elba immediately comes to mind.



It’s easy to forget that this dude was born in one of London’s most thorough neighborhoods in Hackney after he seamlessly took up the role of the brilliant, yet ruthless Baltimore gangsta Stringer Bell in HBO’s The Wire. Completely abandoning his native English accent, it seemed convincing audiences wasn’t a challenge for him. But that wasn’t the case at all.

During a recent interview on the Changes With Annie podcast, he said the transition was nothing but hard work.

“It was the hardest audition period I ever had. It was when I really, really focused in and that changed my life completely,” Elba told Annie Macmanus.

When he isn’t tearing down a role in front of the camera or directing, you can catch him turning up in the DJ booth, mixing records, including his own. From the outside looking in, you might think this man is balancing it all, finding success in multiple areas of his life. However, the 51-year-old revealed that he has been engaged in therapy for over a year, aiming to break free from an “unhealthy habit” that has gripped him for years.

“I’m an absolute workaholic, and that isn’t great for life generally,” he said. “Nothing that is too extreme is good. Everything needs balance but I’m rewarded massively to be a workaholic.”

Prioritizing checks over family, mental health, and physical wellness is an internal battle that many of us know all too well. And with the Everyday Struggle of rising costs like food and gas, overzealous bag chasing has become today’s standard.

Still, Elba’s public embrace of his therapy journey is a significant step toward destigmatizing conversations about mental health, particularly among Black men. Research from the National Library of Medicine reveals that a lack of trust in mental health professionals is just one of the reasons why Black men often shy away from seeking help.

For many of us, instead of seeking professional therapy, self-care is often relegated to relaxing on the couch and watching classic TV shows like The Wire or maybe you prefer Luther. In both scenarios, Elba’s portrayal of towering characters like Stringer Bell and DCI John Luther, who appeared to have life completely in the palm of their hands but ultimately met their downfall, serves as poignant metaphors for life. Elba openly acknowledges that change can be uncomfortable, especially for those who are begrudgingly willing to embrace personal growth. However, he believes that it is through this discomfort that a new level of personal focus can be unlocked.

As for moving effortlessly, he said he learned that the secret is having the confidence to try new things and not being scared to fail.

“I don’t think I’m very good at everything, I’m just good at giving it a go. And giving it your best go. My interests have always been varied – even as a child,” Elba noted.