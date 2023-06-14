Advertisement

Rather than Ice Spice and Flo Milli adding to the never-ending attempt to pit careers against each other, they instead continue to find ways to collaborate and protect each other. They both know that people don’t actually care about colorism, which constantly tears through the Black community in all industries, but is rather a way for people to create fan wars.

However, some people are not quite satisfied with Ice Spice not directly addressing even the possibility that colorism has boosted her career. Both things can be true. Yes, the Bronx rapper can be benefitting from colorism, but also she’s allowed to stop the conversation from pitting her career against the others.