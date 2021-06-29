If It's Up, Then We're Stuck On Cardi B's Beautiful Pregnancy Photos

Cardi B (second from L) and (L-R) Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff of Migos perform onstage at the BET Awards 2021 on June 27, 2021. Photo : Bennett Raglin ( Getty Images )

We’re still running “WAP”-inspired acronyms into the ground, right? Well, I think it’s safe to say Cardi B is experiencing a Winning-Ass Pregnancy!

The Glow Up’s Managing Editor Maiysha Kai aptly described the fashion theme of the 2021 BET Awards as “The Big Reveal” and that term has a double-meaning for Cardi B, who revealed her pregnancy during the Sunday performance with Migos in a sparkling outfit showing off her bulbous belly.



Following the show reveal, Cardi took to Instagram to expound on the beautiful news, equipped with an equally beautiful maternity shoot.



First, she posted a picture of herself and husband Offset, reflecting on the quite complicated relationship journey they’ve had so far. Since first breaking up in 2018 amid cheating rumors, the hip-hop couple have had their share of ups-and-downs.

“We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing,” Cardi wrote on Instagram. “Our home feels so blissful and very busy 😩but we are ready and so happy!! Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes.”

After posting that picture, Cardi then uploaded a picture with herself and a nearly 3-year-old Kulture Kiari Cephus that definitely made me melt into a puddle of awwww-swooning. In the pic, the mother-daughter pair are adorned in matching white outfits, headwraps and gold accessories, with Kulture touching Cardi’s baby as she adorably looks up at her mama.

“I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they’re 3 years apart...just like me and Henny 😩,” Cardi captioned the stunning photo. “But one thing for sure is they’ll have each other’s back like no one else ever will 🙏🏽🙏🏽.”



Congrats again to Cardi, Offset and their growing family!

