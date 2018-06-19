Photo: Alex Wroblewski (Getty Images)

This is dedicated to my real ones.

You know how there is that one person everyone in your hood hates, and so you all agree that when you see that person, it’s “on sight,” as we say?

For the white people, “on sight” means that as soon as you see the person, it’s going down—whatever “it” may be.

Now, before y’all start @-ing me on Twitter or writing long letters to your congressperson, I want to be perfectly clear that I am not calling for people to verbally assault our president; nor am I asking for anyone to be violent toward him. So please don’t bother emailing my bosses or Univision or anyone else telling that lie. That’s not what is happening here.

That said, I would like to take a moment to praise today’s hero. Not all heroes wear capes, and here is a perfect example of that.

Today at the U.S. Capitol, Donald Trump was walking into the office of House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) ahead of a meeting on immigration policy. As he made his way down the hall, a woman yelled out, “Mr. President, fuck you!”

There is video proof:

NBC’s Frank Thorp V tweeted that the woman is, in fact, a congressional intern, but there is no confirmation of that fact as of yet.

Whoever she is, Capitol police are reportedly searching for her. For what, though?

Heckling the president is not an arrestable offense. In fact, what she said is protected by her First Amendment right to free speech.

Of course, we all understand that the First Amendment does not protect us from the consequences of said speech, especially when it is used against an egomaniacal moron who will then do everything in his power to make sure your life is ruined just because you hurt his feelings.

Last year, a woman who gave Trump the finger as she rode by his motorcade on her bicycle was later fired from her job for the gesture—which is dumb.

If you can’t handle the criticism, you shouldn’t be president. Every president before him has somehow managed to withstand the critics without having toddler meltdowns every single time.

If only we had a real man in the Oval Office.

If only.