I Told Y’all Letitia James Was Coming: NY Attorney General Opens a Criminal Investigation Into Trump Organization

There are a few things in life that you don’t play with: Taco Bell when you have a long bus ride; the car radio when your father is driving; and New York Attorney General Letitia James.



The New York State Attorney General’s Office was initially investigating the Trump Organization as a civil case as to whether it manipulated property values for loan and tax purposes. On Tuesday, the world learned that the investigation has now entered “a criminal capacity,” spokesman Fabien Levy confirmed to NPR.



“We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the organization is no longer purely civil in nature,” Levy said in a statement. “We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA.”



It is not clear what criminal laws the Trump Organization may have violated. Hell, the attorney general could go as far back as to when Trump started wearing those fat-ass ties, which is clearly a fashion crime. It’s not even clear if Trump himself, or others in the organization are being investigated, but who cares as long as someone goes to jail. Amirite?



NPR did note that with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office looking into the Trump Organization that “the company and former president could face two criminal cases from separate prosecutors.”



From NPR:



The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is already in the middle of a wide-ranging fraud investigation. In February, following a protracted legal battle, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. obtained the former president’s tax returns. Prosecutors have focused on Trump’s business dealings and those of his associates, including his chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, and Weisselberg’s family. Vance has said the statute of limitations for bringing charges against the company will soon expire. His term also ends on Dec. 31. If one or both of the prosecutors believes there is enough evidence to charge the former president, his associates, or his company, an official complaint will likely be filed by the end of the year.

Trump, Weisselberg and the Trump Organization have denied any wrongdoing but one of those men has been known to lie his ass off and that man’s name rhymes with Bonald Bump.

