Saweetie and McDonald’s are boo’d up! Well, they’re specifically in a business partnership! They have a hot date and they’re enjoying The Saweetie Meal, which consists of a Big Mac, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets (with one pack each of Tangy BBQ sauce and ‘Saweetie ‘N Sour’ sauce), medium World Famous Fries and medium Sprite.

Please note that I couldn’t even finish this blog without pausing to burst into gigglefits because Saweetie’s Twitter display name is currently “Big Mac Mama.”

Saweetie is lovin’ it—I know that’s right!

Anyway, I was able to preview the Saweetie Meal and it’s a yummy combo. Saweetie has been trending all over social media due to her food concoctions that do the most!

Naturally, I recently sat down with Saweetie to play The Root’s fan favorite, “Black Ass Game.” We had Saweetie choose between popular Black-ass foods, including chicken wings, mac and cheese, greens, grits and more—and dropped that specific Saweetie flavor on her answers by telling us how she prepares each. And during our interview, she basically invented the McCrab!



Oh, and just between you and me? Saweetie told me the ice cream machine at McDonald’s is always working for her because she’s so icy! Makes sense.

Plus, Saweetie wouldn’t be Saweetie if she also didn’t add some drip to the partnership. Icy Gang, here’s the deets on how to get some fashionably free shit:

Saweetstakes: We’re giving fans the chance to win a limited-edition handbag (check it out in this photo) from one of Saweetie’s favorite bag designers, Brandon Blackwood, AND a five-day trip to Las Vegas to see her perform. Starting Aug. 9 and through Sept. 5, all you have to do is download the McDonald’s app and order the Saweetie Meal to enter into the ultimate Saweetstakes. One lucky winner will not only receive the Brandon Blackwood bag for themselves, but also a second bag to gift to their best friend. Plus, they’ll win the two VIP tickets to see Saweetie at Day N Vegas festival.

Get into our video above! For all of the aforementioned information about the Saweetie and McDonald’s collab, head to mcdonalds.com.